The incumbent government is capable of building the country’s future, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The government has already proved its capability to strengthen the country’s economy, the Premier said while addressing the event held to declare open India-funded apartment complex named ‘Metro Homes’ at Slave Island in Colombo yesterday (02).

The government has taken required measures to successfully take the country back on track within a short period of time in the aftermath of Easter Sunday terror attacks, the prime minister commented.

The current government has placed a great of trust in the international community and as a result, the global market has rendered Sri Lanka nearly USD 1,000 million of loans during this time span.

PM Wickremesinghe subsequently said that steps are being taken to enter Japan’s bond market to obtain USD 500 million of Samurai bonds.

The ‘Metro Homes’ apartment complex, which was built with Rs 7,000 million, comprises 626 housing units and 120 shops.

(Source: Ada Derana)