The government announced a three-day holiday period upto Thursday, March 19 excluding essential services involving health, transport, food supplies, banks and district secretariats.

It said this special holiday declared as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will apply to all state institutions, departments and corporations.

The government had requested the private sector to also grant the three-day holiday.

The decision on any extension to this 3-day holiday will be taken after a close study over the spread of COVID-19 virus.