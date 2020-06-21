Government failed to respond swiftly to pandemic – Fonseka

Former Parliamentarian Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka has charged that the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the island due to the failure to take rapid and necessary steps, when the first signs of the virus emerged in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a public rally in Minuwangoda Sarath Fonseka said the government was solely focused on the conduct of the general election, instead of the state of the country.

He remarked that the President stated the country could not be locked down due to a few cases, adding the government did not close airports, nor impose curfew, adding therefore as a result of such decisions the coronavirus spread across the country.

He noted that while the opposition was focused on people’s lives, the governments focus was on an election.

(Source: News Radio)