Government has failed to control the inflation – Herath

National People’s Power Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath says despite money printing and other mechanisms the government has failed to control inflation in the country.

The MP speaking in Parliament today said Rs.13 billion was printed on the day new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Ajith Nivard Cabraal took office adding Rs.23 billion was printed recently.

The Parliamentarian said even though the government resorted to printing money as a solution to the economic crisis, inflation increases due to the lack of supply to the increased demand.

He said inflation has increased to 6.8 percent.

MP Herath said the government has four options, printing money, obtaining loans, selling national assets and restricting imports adding that the government is yet to resolve the prevailing crisis.

(Source: News Radio)