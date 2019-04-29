The Government Intelligence Service has received information on an attack targeting the Buddhist temples by the National Thawheeth Jamaath (NTJ), using female bombers.

The officers of the government intelligence service have found white pairs of skirts and blouses from the house which was raided after the explosion in Sainthamaradu area.

On March 29, 2019 Muslim women had spent Rs.29,000 to purchase nine sets of such clothes from a textile shop in Giriulla.

So far, five sets of white clothes had been found from this house and Intelligence services are continuing their efforts to find the remaining clothes.

The CCTV footage of the shop shows the visuals of these women who purchased clothes from the shop. Meanwhile, the intelligence services raise doubts that this type of clothes had been purchased by them to direct an attack on a temple by female bombers posing as Buddhist devotees.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Wasantha Chnadrapala)