The government is attempting to control the cost of living, says Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera.

The main accusation against the government is not to taking measures to control the price of goods, the minister said.

Addressing a meeting at Angunakolapelessa in Hambantota, Minister Amaraweera expressed these views.

Minister further said that he will take steps to make the country self-sufficient during his term as a Minister.

(Source: Ada Derana)