Due to the restriction on the intake of Advanced Level students into state universities, the government loses an estimated Rs.56 billion annually as there are more students seeking university entrance in foreign countries, Co-Cabinet spokesperson and Information, Mass Media, Higher Education,Technology and Innovation Minister Dr.Bandula Gunawardane said.

The Minister made this observation at the Diploma awarding ceremony held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute auditorium, (SLF) yesterday.

Speaking further Dr.Bandula Gunawardane said the Government will make a revolutionary change in higher education institutions this year.

For this we hope to do develop the SLF and other institution in higher education.

Former SEC Chairman Dr.Nalaka Godahewa said the educational institutes such as the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute has a significant role to play in making the future generation productive citizens, armed with the right knowledge, skills and attitudes.

“We are ushering a a new era in the history of the political landscape in Sri Lanka with the astute leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has out-lined his noble vision in relation to the education system in Sri Lanka as making the future generation productive citizens.

SLF Chairman Dr.Chandrika Amarasekara and Director of Education R.M.Wijerathna were present.

(Source: Daily News – By Sanduni Ranasinghe)