Government making farmers suffer – Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated the current Government has very successfully constructed the expressways while making farmers suffer to death by banning chemical fertiliser.

Premadasa said the ultimate responsibility of human beings is to keep human beings alive, but the present Government is making farmers helpless day by day, by pushing them from the frying pan into the fire.

“The country is on the verge of a catastrophe due to the Government’s arbitrary decision to ban chemical fertiliser. The Government is not sensitive to this issue. Farmers are suffering from the debt burden today.

They are unable to repay loan instalments,” he added. Premadasa also noted that he looks forward to consulting the vegetable growers when making Agricultural Policies because it’s important to have the ideas of those who work at ground level.

Premadasa met the vegetable farmers at Eppawala and Katiyawa during a ‘Govi Hadagasma’ programme yesterday (12). Prior to the programme he also paid floral tribute to the statue of former Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake, the founder of the Katiyawa Agrarian Colony.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)