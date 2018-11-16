Parliament was set to convene at 1.30 pm this afternoon. However, proceedings of parliament are yet to officially begin. A large number of UPFA members of parliament have surrounded the Speaker’s chair. MP Arundika Fernando is currently seated in the Speaker’s chair.

Several parliamentarians representing the government are currently staging a protest within the Parliament chamber.

The MPs are protesting against UNP members Palitha Thewarapperuma and Ranjan Ramanayake bringing knives into the chamber yesterday.