Nov 16 2018 November 16, 2018

Government MPs take over Speaker’s seat

Sri Lankan Government MPs protest in Parliament

Parliament was set to convene at 1.30 pm this afternoon. However, proceedings of parliament are yet to officially begin. A large number of UPFA members of parliament have surrounded the Speaker’s chair. MP Arundika Fernando is currently seated in the Speaker’s chair.

Several parliamentarians representing the government are currently staging a protest within the Parliament chamber.

The MPs are protesting against UNP members Palitha Thewarapperuma and Ranjan Ramanayake bringing knives into the chamber yesterday.