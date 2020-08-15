Jathika Jana Balawegaya Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayaka said the Government must divulge what clauses in the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that it intends to repeal when the new Parliament convenes.

He said apart from two Amendments to the Constitution, the others had been introduced to suit vested interests of those in power at the time.

Dissanayaka said though several top figures in the Government had mentioned about repealing the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, they had failed to clearly inform the public as to which clauses will be deleted.

Hence, he argued the need of the hour is for the Government to enlighten the masses as to what precise clauses will be repealed in favour of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Anuradha Herath)