The National People’s Power says the government must prioritise the containment of the coronavirus over the General Election.

Former Parliamentarian Bimal Ratnayake speaking at a media briefing said all other factors are secondary in comparison to the COVID-19 crisis.

Ratnayake noted that the first priority should be containing the threat of the coronavirus, second reviving the economy and thirdly the election.

The former MP said easing all restrictions that were imposed, according to their belief has not been approved by any health guidelines.

Bimal Ratnayake claimed that the government is risking the lives of the people in its urgency to hold the election.

While acknowledging that the country cannot forge ahead under such restrictions and that certain measures must be lifted gradually, Ratnayake stated that not a single country has followed such drastic measures.

He claimed that the World Health Organisation has not recommended such a move either.

(Source: News Radio)