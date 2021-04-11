Government planning Provincial Council Election dates in 2021

Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa says the government aims to conduct the Provincial Council Election before the end of this year.

Speaking during the opening of the Nilwella sea aquarium in Dickwella, Minister Rajapaksa said he will support necessary amendments and other activities to conduct the election.

The Minister said he hopes to bring about amendments which have already been presented at the party leaders meetings.

In the event any opposition is raised over the Provincial Council Electoral system, Minister Rajapaksa requested them to present alternatives adding officials and assets of Councils were functioning as per usual, without officials appointed by public vote.

He claimed that many school grounds, health units and roads were maintained under Provincial Councils, which the government found challenging to help maintain.

(Source: News Radio)