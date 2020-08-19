Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation Task Force Chairman Basil Rajapaksa yesterday said that the Government will increase dairy production to meet the domestic demand.

Rajapaksa expressed these views at a meeting held at Temple Trees with Government officials.

He noted food security and nutrition would be a key area that the Government is looking to improve to lift the living standards of the public.

The Prime Minister’s Media Office in a statement said that the Government intends to develop large-scale dairy farms as well as small-scale dairy farms, to increase local milk production.

According to Rajapaksa, the country’s annual local milk requirement is 1200 million litres. The current milk production, however, was only 420 million litres.

Rajapaksa also pointed out that the gap can be bridged, if people can be accustomed to consume fresh milk.

The amount of milk that can be made from 8 litres of liquid milk is much more than that from 1 kg of milk powder, he added.

Prime Minister’s Media Office stated that plans also have been made for the importation and production of effective seeds for maize cultivation.

Rajapaksa pointed out that maize production should be increased from 3.8 metric tons to 7 metric tons per hectare.

Accordingly, Basil Rajapaksa instructed the relevant departments to take immediate action regarding the release of lands required for the cultivation of maize by the dairy farmers for the forthcoming season.

