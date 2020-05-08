Dr. P. B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the President, has requested all government servants to donate their salary for May, fully or partially, to the government, taking into consideration the crisis faced by the country.

Jayasundara has written to ministry secretaries, provincial, district and divisional secretaries, heads of department, corporations, state banks, state owned enterprises and statutory bodies, making this request.

The current crisis has dried up government income and the government is under great stress to pay back foreign debt, the letter says. The government pays close to Rs. 100 billion as salaries and allowances a month, he states.

Jayasundara adds that he has asked his salary to be donated to the widows and orphans fund. While some people may not be able to donate the entire salary, they can donate a week’s or day’s salary, he has said.

(Source: The Island)