The government didn’t allow the economy to suffer although the country had to face many obstacles, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.

Even after the Easter Sunday attacks, the government prevented the economy from collapsing, despite the serious threat it posed, he noted.

The premier was addressing the opening ceremony of the newly developed Bogambara Cultural Park housed within the British era complex, which earlier served as the Bogambara prison.

The Prime Minister said there was a drop in tourist arrivals after the April 21 attacks. However, after the Kandy Esala Perahera tourism continues to improve.

So far this year, the number of tourist arrivals has reached 2 million and it is bound rise to the previous year’s figure of 2.3 million within the next five months, he noted.

The redevelopment of Bogambara prison complex cost at least Rs. 176 million.

Ministers Lakhsman Kiriella, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Malik Samarawickrema, State Minister Lucky Jayawardena and Kandy Mayor Kesara Senanayake were also present at the opening ceremony.

(Source: The Island – By Cyril Wimalasurendre)