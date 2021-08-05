Government readies to import Oxygen supplies to brace for worsening situation

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana yesterday admitted that a health crisis was unfolding in Sri Lanka and added there was the possibility of COVID-19 cases doubling or trebling in a couple of weeks.

The Minister told Daily Mirror that the health authorities had decided to import Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), PCR, Antigen test kits and Oxygen supplies to brace for the unfolding situation.

He said the people’s misuse of relaxation of restrictions had led to the increase in the number of cases. The Minister held those who demonstrated as part of trade union actions were responsible for the spread of the disease.

“People abused the freedom given to them. We have identified cases from among those who demonstrated in large numbers. The trade unions have even brought outsiders for demonstrations and protest marches,” he said.

He said people sometimes arranged wedding functions regardless of health guidelines. The Minister said the severity of the disease among recently identified patients had increased the demand for Oxygen.

“Recent patients develop severe symptoms. Also, they need Oxygen support for a longer period,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)