Government removes control price of essential goods including milk powder
Posted in Local News
The Government has decided to remove the control prices for wheat flour, milk powder, gas and cement.
The Government has taken this decision after a special discussion between the President and the Cabinet this evening (07).
However, State Minister of Consumer Affairs Lasantha Alagiyawanna stated that even if the control price is removed, strict action will be taken against those who increase prices in a manner that inconveniences the consumers.
