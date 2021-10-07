Oct 07 2021 October 7, 2021 October 7, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Government removes control price of essential goods including milk powder

The Government has decided to remove the control prices for wheat flour, milk powder, gas and cement.

The Government has taken this decision after a special discussion between the President and the Cabinet this evening (07).

However, State Minister of Consumer Affairs Lasantha Alagiyawanna stated that even if the control price is removed, strict action will be taken against those who increase prices in a manner that inconveniences the consumers.

