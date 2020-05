The Maximum Retail Price (MRP) set for the sale of rice has been revised following discussions among authorities.

Accordingly, the following prices have been set as the new Maximum Retail Prices for below-mentioned varieties of rice:

Nadu – Rs. 96 per kilogram

Samba – Rs. 98 per kilogram

Keeri Samba – Rs. 125 per kilogram

The new prices will be in effect from midnight today (27).