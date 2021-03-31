Government says no decision taken to allow Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters

Minister Udaya Gammanpila has dismissed the speculations that the government has taken a policy decision to license Indian fishermen to engage in fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

He made this observation during the press briefing held on Tuesday to announce Cabinet decisions on Tuesday (March 30).

Responding to queries on media reports quoting Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda’s remarks on implementing a program to permit a limited number of Indian boats to fish in Sri Lankan waters, Minister Gammanpila said the Fisheries Minister cannot make a policy decision as such alone.

He also noted that the Fisheries Minister has not tabled any proposals in this regard to the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, State Minister Kanchana Wijesekara that the government has not taken a decision to allow Indian fishermen to engage in fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

He made this remark speaking to the media on Tuesday (March 30) following an event held in Mannar.

State Minister Wijesekara noted that the Indian fishing associations had previously made requests to allow them to engage in fishing activities off the coast in northern and eastern areas of the island nation.

However, the Sri Lankan government has rejected all proposals put forward by the Indian authorities during five rounds of discussions on the matter, he explained further.

(Source: Ada Derana)