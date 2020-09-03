Jathika Jana Balawegaya Leader and Parliamentarian, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, said, as the Constitution has been amended regularly during the past 42 years, the need of the hour was for the present regime to adopt a new Constitution geared towards overcoming local and foreign challenges to the Nation.

However, the JVP Leader asserted that merely formulating a fresh Constitution would not be the panacea to all the ills of the country.

Dissanayake said amendments to the Constitution had taken place since 1978, to primarily suit the needs of the Government of the day. He said the adoption of a new Constitution would have to ensure the democratic rights of the masses as well as the political reforms that pave the way for the democratic governance of State institutions.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Anuradha Herath)