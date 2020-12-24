The Government should respect the rights of patients who succumb to the COVID-19 virus and allow their families to grieve following their beliefs, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.

Premadasa commented on the issue, when he addressed the public near the Borella Cemetery during a protest against the continued cremation of deceased COVID-19 patients.

“The death of a family member is a tragedy and a deeply emotional time for their loved ones. Every citizen should be accorded his or her final rights in accordance with their customs and religious beliefs. Today, the Government has decided to follow mythology in place of science, the citizens of the country have been robbed of final rights. This is a tragedy,” Premadasa charged.

The protest, attended by many opposition MP’s and rights activists, urged the Government to adhere to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, and allow the burial of COVID-19 deceased.

Premadasa urged the Government to appoint an independent panel of experts and review their regulations on the matter immediately in a transparent manner.

(Source: Daily FT)