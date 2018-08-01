The Rs 10,000 salary increment for state employees has not yet been carried out properly, says MP Namal Rajapaksa.

He pointed out that compared to the present government the previous regime gave the relevant allowances to state employees.

The present government should take prompt action to fulfill the demands of the people, he added.

MP Rajapaksa made these comments during a media briefing held yesterday (31), in Colombo.

