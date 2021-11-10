Government taking swift measures to revitalize economy – Prasanna

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said yesterday that the primary cause of the prevailing downfall of the economy is the COVID-19 pandemic and the Government is taking swift measures to revitalize the economy.

The Government is working on implementing a firm strategy to help those sectors affected by the pandemic.He added that one of the major focuses of this year’s budget is to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as concentrate more on driving the economic recovery.

The Minister made these remarks during the meeting held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) branch office in France yesterday. Representatives from the Youth and Women Wings attached of the SLPP branch in France also attended the meeting.

“People of this country gave the biggest mandate to the Mahinda–Gotabaya combination having high hopes of taking the country towards prosperity while safeguarding the people. However, fulfilling the pledges given to the people was delayed due to the negative impacts caused by the pandemic. The Opposition is trying to rally the people against the Government highlighting this delay. Therefore, I would like to urge the people not to be deceived or misled by the misinformation being spread by the Opposition. The Government always upholds the promises given to the people and will not violate the trust placed in it by the people,” Minister Ranatunga added.

(Source: Daily News – By Irangika Range)