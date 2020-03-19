The Government has declared one week from March 20 to 27 for Public and Private Sector as a period to work from home, President’s Media Unit said.

This measure is being implemented as a means to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) by minimizing movement and gathering of the general public during the outbreak.

The government is to advice on the working modalities of this arrangement in the future.

It is noted that this period of six days is not a public holiday and the heads of relevant work places are to decide on the spells of work that the employees should cover.