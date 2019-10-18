The government will present a vote on account in parliament on October 23 to allocate government expenses for the first quarter of next year, the Speaker’s Office said yesterday.

The vote on account to be presented by Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera for the period from January 1 to April 30 will seek approval for Rs. 1,474 billion.

The vote on account will also seek approval to limit obtaining of loans to Rs. 721 billion during the first quarter of next year.

The debate on the vote on account will take place on October 23 from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

