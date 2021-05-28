Government to provide Rs. 5,000 allowance from June 02

The government has decided to grant the Rs.5,000 allowance from June 02 to low-income families, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe said.

He stated that the allowance will be provided to Samurdhi beneficiaries, persons who are already receiving government allowances, low-income earners and those who have lost their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Minister added that the government expects to allocate a sum of Rs. 30 billion in order to pay this allowance to the people of the country affected by the COVID-19 pandemic situation.