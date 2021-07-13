Government to retain international law firm to process claims

Justice Minister Ali Sabry, PC, yesterday said it had been decided to retain an international law firm to make claims for the damage caused by the MV X-Press Pearl fire in Sri Lankan waters.

The process of determining the compensations due to Sri Lanka, from the disaster, would be negotiated with international insurance companies, therefore the need had arisen for the government to retain the services of an international law firm, the Minister said at a meeting at his ministry. The firm would be selected as per instructions of the Attorney General and it would be referred to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.

The meeting held at the Ministry was attended by Ports Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena, State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, MPs Dr Kavinda Jayawardena, Niroshan Perera, Dilip Wedarachchi, Attorney General Sanjaya Rajaratnam, Marine Environment Protection Authority Chairperson Darshani Lahandapura, Secretary to the Ministry of Justice MMPK Mayadunne, and Chandaka Jayasundara, PC.

Minister Sabry said that Sri Lanka had so far received Rs 720 million as a part of compensation, and the funds had been transferred to the Central Bank. As per the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Rs 420 million of that amount would be distributed among affected fishermen, the Minister said, noting that any other party who had been affected by the disaster could apply for compensation.

(Source: The Island)