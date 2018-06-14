The import of chicken, eggs, canned fish and dry-fish will soon be stopped, Fisheries Minister Wijith Vijayamuni Soysa said.

The minister gave this assurance while addressing the media yesterday (13) at the the Fisheries Ministry auditorium.

He said a Cabinet memorandum would be presented soon in this regard..

The reason behind the decision to stop the import of these four items was to encourage local producers and farmers, the minister said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Nimala Kodithuwakku)