Government to stop importing chicken, eggs, canned fish, dry-fish
Posted in Local News
The import of chicken, eggs, canned fish and dry-fish will soon be stopped, Fisheries Minister Wijith Vijayamuni Soysa said.
The minister gave this assurance while addressing the media yesterday (13) at the the Fisheries Ministry auditorium.
He said a Cabinet memorandum would be presented soon in this regard..
The reason behind the decision to stop the import of these four items was to encourage local producers and farmers, the minister said.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Nimala Kodithuwakku)
This is a great policy initiative to promote production within the country.
Yes very good. Government of Sri Lanka banned Polythene/plastic bags. After one year Plythene bags are still around. Could they Walk the Talk? Like manner has the government done a survey to find out local farmers have the strength/capacity satisfy the demand? If not two things will happen. Prices of these items will go up. Folks will invade the remaining forest for Protein supply.
Well Mr Amarakoon. They said they are going to stop begging in trains and traveling on foot boards of train. Like all most all things they say nothing works.
Common Mr basnayaka . This is Sri Lanka. Only talk. the best thing is to fix electric generators to these guys mouths. It will produce electricity enough to keep all of Sri lanka.
Instead of supporting Chinese projects support the local agriculture and fishing industry. Chinese projects only the Chinese and the local politicians gain.
Besides, average person cannot afford to buy any of those.
You reckon Thambiya Mudalalis will heed this ban.
Thambiya require Halal meat and Halal eggs my dear citizens, and these Halal products come from overseas.