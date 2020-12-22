The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to waive landing and parking fees from international flight operators in order to encourage airlines to operate flights to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, landing and parking fees will be waived from the 26th of December till the 19th of January in 2021.

The relevant proposal was tabled by Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga as the international aviation sector is currently facing a crisis.

Sri Lanka will reopen its airports from December 26, 2020, to January 19, 2021, as a pilot project in the plans to open the airports on the island for foreign tourists.

Accordingly, international airlines will operate according to specific schedules prepared by the Ministry of Tourism and the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka.