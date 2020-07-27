Former Parliamentarian Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka claims the government is attempting to conceal the real issues faced by the people.

Speaking during a rally in Periyamulla, Negombo, the Former MP said the public is facing several issues including inflation and economic issues.

The former MP claimed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has requested the public to disregard several concerning issues including the statement made by Karuna Amman pertaining to killing 2,000-3,000 soldiers, quarantine laws being violated during former Minister Arumugan Thondaman’s funeral and the 2011 World Cup match being sold, as not important.

He added the Prime Minister also urged the public to rally together to defeat an alleged international conspiracy in the country.

Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka stressed however that the public will not be deceived.

(Source: News Radio)