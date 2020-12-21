Government unable to control prices of goods – Kiriella
Posted in Local News
Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella said that today there is no control on the prices of goods because the Government has lost control and people are suffering immensely as a result.
He said, the Yahapalana Government summoned the Cost of Living Committee, reviewed the prices of goods and controlled the prices of essential items.
Kiriella announced that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, providing a very special precedent in democratic politics, had passed their constitution with several important decisions being made, including appointing the future leader by the Executive Committee of the Party.
(Courtesy: Ceylon Today)
