Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa has charged that the government should bear responsibility if a second wave of coronavirus hits the country.

Speaking at a rally in Harispattuwa, Premadasa said the government, having disregarded public safety, is only dreaming of acquiring a two thirds majority at the General Election.

Premadasa said his faction is involved in election activities with the announcement of a new date for elections, however adding that the opposition cautioned the government and the Election Commission over the election date.

He stressed that the government created stories that the opposition was afraid of elections, adding that now a second wave of coronavirus in the island seems a likely possibility.

Premadasa remarked that his faction stressed that there was a possibility of a recurrence of the virus and therefore urged the government to postpone the election.

However he lamented that the government disregarded requests in their haste to hold the Election.

(Source: News Radio)