Government’s conduct pushing youth to leave country – Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday (20) said the youth are trying to leave the country due to the irresponsible conduct of the Government and the long queues in front of the Department of Immigration and Emigration prove that fact.

He made this remark yesterday (20) in Kirindiwela, Dompe during a visit to inquire about the plight of pineapple farmers.

He said the youth are disappointed and have serious doubts about their future in Sri Lanka. “The Government has arbitrarily made the farmers who provide food to this country suffer. Now they boast that farmers will be compensated if crops are damaged. They even failed to address salary anomalies of teachers and principals who are on street for months,” Premadasa stressed.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)