Grant concessions for water, electricity bills – Sajith

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says the party is prepared to engage in a fight alongside the public to obtain concessions for water and electricity tariffs for the months of March and April.

Premadasa said a Minister had recently stated that tariffs for the two months will be waived off.

Premadasa added the party will represent the public if legal concerns arise.

He explained that the main issue people face at present is that electricity bills have doubled for the two months in question, remarking the added tariffs have become a great burden.

Premadasa stressed the issue was not merely limited to the poor, but also medium income earners and the wealthy as well.

He therefore urged the government to aid the people and ensure the matter is resolved.

(Source: News Radio)