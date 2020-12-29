Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, yesterday (28), urged the Government to grant a relief period to consumers who are still struggling to pay their electricity bills.

He charged that the Ceylon Electricity Board has even sent red notices to certain households who had not been able to pay their monthly electricity bills due to the present economic situation.

He added that as the Government had failed to grant the promised relief, the masses are presently struggling to survive in the face of the serious economic situation.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nirmani Guneratne)