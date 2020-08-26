Four persons including a prison guard and a civil worker attached to the Sri Lanka Air Force had been arrested over involving drugs trafficking at the Mahara Prison, the Police said.

The Veyangoda Police arrested the suspects with 15 grams of heroin, two motorcycles, Rs. 50,000 in cash, 15 bank account pass books, 13 ATM cards, five mobile phones and an electronic scale.

“Investigations have revealed that a drug trafficker known as Chaminda alias ‘Ragara’ who is currently detained at the Mahara Prison was operating the drug trafficking being inside the cell,” an officer said.

The Police recovered ATM cards, cash, heroin, bank books and a mobile phone from the possession of the prison guard attached to the Mahara Prison. The civil worker attached to the SLAF has had three grams of heroin.

During investigations it was also found out that Dinesh alias ‘Podi Goiya’ was the main accomplice of ‘Ragara’ handling the drug trafficking and its network outside the prison, the officer said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya)