Updated quarantine measures for travellers arriving in Sri Lanka issued

The Ministry of Health has issued the updated quarantine measures for travellers arriving in Sri Lanka during the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry said Sri Lankans, sailors and dual citizenship holders visiting Sri Lanka will no longer require prior approval from the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

However, the dual citizens who are using a foreign passport to embark on Sri Lanka should get prior approval from the Foreign Affairs Ministry and then followed by the CAA’s if they are not arriving through Sri Lanka Tourism.

If they need to undergo quarantine, the arrivals can request a quarantine hotel or a government quarantine centre after arriving in Sri Lanka at the local airport or book a Safe and Secure Certified Level 1 Hotel.

Tourists, foreign nationals including valid resident visa holders, dual citizens and Sri Lankan citizens are required to obtain the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) using the protocol stipulated in the Sri Lanka Tourism website in order to undergo quarantine procedure at a Safe and Secure Certified Level 1 Hotel.

According to the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services, it is mandatory for all travellers aged two years and above to provide a negative report of a PCR test carried out within 72 hours prior to embarking on the island.

This system is in operation at both the Bandaranaike and Mattala International Airports as of midnight yesterday.