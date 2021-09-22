Guidelines to Reopen Schools Submitted – Director General Health Services

The Health Ministry has submitted guidelines for the re-opening of primary classes below Grade 5, in schools with less than 200 children, Director General Health Services (DGHS), Dr. Asela Gunawardena said, Addressing the media yesterday (21), he added that guidelines had been drawn up by the Health Ministry on a request made by the Ministry of Education. The guidelines were given to Education Secretary, Prof. Kapila Perera.

But, it would be the Minister of Education, Dinesh Gunewardena and Prof. Perera who would have to take the decision on which dates schools should open. The current quarantine curfew would be lifted after 1 October 2021 and that too would be decided at the COVID Task Force meeting, he said. “But we will have to commence opening schools with or without vaccinating students, he added.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana has said the vaccination of school students would commence within the next two weeks.

Also, according to the Health Ministry, academic and non-academic staff in schools have been given the COVID jab.But, health officials and medical trade unions have noted that those operating school transport services too should also be given the COVID vaccine.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Dilanthi Jayamanne)