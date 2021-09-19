Hambantota mayor Eraj Fernando released on police bail

Mayor of Hambantota Eraj Fernando, who was arrested today (19) over an assault case, has been released on police bail.

He was charged over an incident where two security personnel were attacked as he forcefully entered a premises in Bambalapitya.

Mayor Eraj Fernando was arrested after he surrendered to the Bambalapitiya police this morning (September 19).

A complaint was filed with the Bambalapitiya Police claiming that a group led by the Hambantota Mayor had stormed into a property located down Kothalawala avenue in Bambalapitiya on Tuesday (14) night and assaulted two private security guards.

One of the victims had sustained injuries in the attack and had been hospitalized, according to another security personnel at the premises in question.