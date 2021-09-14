Hand grenade found at leading private hospital in Colombo

Police launched an investigation after a hand grenade was recovered at a leading private hospital in Narahenpita, Colombo today, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Police spokesman said the grenade was found in a toilet on the first floor of the hospital.

Police spokesman further said the hand grenade was handed over to the STF and Narahenpita Police is conducting investigations into the incident while security in and around the hospital has been tightened.