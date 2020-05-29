Harin questioned for three hours

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday recorded for over 3 hours a statement from former Parliamentarian Harin Fernando in connection with the controversial video linked to former MP Kavinda Jayawardena, that has been released on social media platforms recently.

CCD sources said they had questioned Fernando following a complaint Jayawardena had lodged with Police relating to a damaging video targeting him, that had been posted on social media sites.

According to CCD sources, they had questioned Fernando as to how he had come to possess the damaging video.

The CCD had previously questioned former Western Provincial Councilor Malsha Kumaratunga as well concerning the incident. The cell phone used by Kumaratunga had also been taken into custody of the CCD through a Court order in order to aid its probe into the incident.

Harin has also been questioned on the obstruction of duties of the CCD officers.

