Harini criticizes racism for political gains and calls for national unity in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 7, 2024 - 12:19 pm

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that those who claim to have political experience are, in fact, referring to experiences related to deceiving and misleading the people through theft and lies.

She made this statement during a meeting in Akurana, organized by Mr. Riyaz Faruk, a candidate for the National People’s Power (NPP) in the Kandy District.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya further expressed that when people from all ethnic groups—Sinhalese, Tamils, and Muslims—unite and take a stand, the opposition always finds something negative to say.

She noted that the opposition had attacked the Muslim community, claiming that hijabs should be banned, men’s beards should be shaved, and five-time prayers should be forbidden.

These comments were not only directed at the Muslim community but also at the Buddhist community. The opposition also proposed halting donations to temples and stopping religious processions.

“We are all sensitive about our religion and culture,” she said. “When it is claimed that there is a threat to them, when it is said that someone is changing them by force, we feel upset. They are trying to create such a situation.”

She continued, “The individuals who gained votes through racism and won in the past are now facing defeat. This shows that the people have decided to end the political culture of ethnic conflict.”

She emphasized that Sri Lanka is home to various cultures, including Muslim, Sinhalese, Tamil, Catholic, Christian, Malay, and Burgher communities. Each of these groups has its own religion and culture, and we need to create a society that respects and accommodates all of them.

“We must build a society where everyone can respect one another,” she added.

She also criticized attempts to instill fear in the public, stating, “We are not going to change anything by force. We are one country with one law for everyone. The laws that apply to the people should also apply to the leaders.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that there cannot be different laws for those in power and those without power, and that everyone in the country is subject to the same constitution.