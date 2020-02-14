The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday (13) informed Nugegoda Magistrate H.U.K. Pelpola that they do not intend to seek an arrest warrant on interdicted Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, who is alleged to have been involved in telephone conversations with former Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.

The CCD said so when Magistrate Pelpola inquired whether they aim to seek an arrest warrant against Pilapitiya.

State Counsel Janaka Bandara appearing for the prosecution told Court, he wanted to know from the CCD whether an officer was giving evidence before seeking an arrest warrant.

Court inquired from the Officer-In-Charge of the CCD, Police Inspector Neville de Silva whether he intends to summon any officer to give evidence in this regard.

De Silva then informed that at the moment he had not received any instructions or advice to seek an arrest warrant against Pilapitiya. They had no intention of seeking it for the time being.

Bandara then told Court that it would be beneficial if sufficient time is allocated to the CCD to take action in this regard.

Furthermore, M.U.M. Ali Sabry (PC) who appeared as an intermediary party in the case, said already a committee of six PCs has been formed by the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Kalinga Indatissa PC to probe this incident and he was appearing in Court on their behalf.

Taking submissions into consideration further hearing was postponed to 26 February.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Kavindya Perera)