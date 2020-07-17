The Extraordinary Gazette notification with health guidelines for the upcoming General Election was issued a short while ago, the Government Printing Department said.

COVID-19 (Elections) Regulations was prepared by the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medical Services under section 2 and 3 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222).

The gazette contains guidelines that should be adhered to by the political parties, their supporters, election candidates and voters during the election period.