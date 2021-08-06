Health guidelines for wedding ceremonies, funerals revised

Sri Lanka has announced revised health guidelines for wedding ceremonies, funerals in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Only 150 guests are allowed to attend any function in a hall with a seating capacity of over 500.

Only 100 guests are allowed if the seating capacity of the hall is less than 500.

Only 25 persons are allowed at any given time to attend a funeral.

All state functions are postponed till September 01.

This revision of guidelines will come into effect from midnight today (Aug 06).