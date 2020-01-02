Minister of Healthcare and Indigenous Medical Services, Pavithra Wanniarachi, stated that purchasing good quality drugs at reasonable prices should be the policy the Health Ministry follows.

“A sum of Rs 190 billion was reserved last year for free health services; but we should also check whether the tax-paying public receives quality services.

If patients leave health service providers with a feeling of dissatisfaction about the services they received, it shows that we have failed to fulfill our responsibilities,” noted Minister Wanniarachi yesterday (1) during an event held at the Health Ministry.

The satisfaction of the Health Ministry staff is also necessary when it comes to providing impeccable health services to the public, the Minister went on to say, stressing that she will fulfill her responsibility by taking necessary actions to ensure that her staff is also satisfied.

(Source: Ceylon Today)