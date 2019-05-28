A six–member committee has been appointed to probe allegations against a controversial doctor attached to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

According to the Secretary of the Health Ministry, a six-member committee including doctors specializing in obstetrics and gynecology is appointed for this purpose.

The committee members are: Consultant Dr Anil Samaranayake, Administrative Services Officer L. A. Basnayake, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist (rtd) Dr Lakshman Senanayake, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr U. D. P. Rathnasiri, Consultant in Community Medicine Dr Sanjeewa Godakandage and investigating officer S. I. Gunawardena.

The doctor in question is held by the Criminal Investigations Department.

The doctor was arrested last week over the suspicious accumulation assets.