Health Ministry Spokesman and Medical Research Institute Deputy Director Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara yesterday told the media that Sri Lanka is in a position to battle the new COVID-19 cluster and to contain outbreaks of the virus in occupational settings.

“In order to combat the current spread of the virus, and to prevent the emerging COVID-19 cases from the new cluster, the people must promote themselves to put in place a pandemic response mechanism to ensure that they do not spread the virus as part of their activities,” Dr. Bandara said.

He was speaking at a press conference on the situation of the corona virus with respect to its new cluster, which was held at the Health Promotion Bureau, Colombo.

He said that the Health Sector has the resilience to address the pandemic with the collective response from the public.

“The best example would be the last General Election, which was held under strict health guidelines. The people followed them,” he pointed out.

“The election was conducted with the participation of the people without any person contracting the virus on that account because of the commitment they have shown to adapt to the structure of the preventive mechanism,” he said.

“We can control the current COVID-19 cluster easily with the people promoting themselves as responsible citizens to ensure that they are not involved in the spread of the virus by way of their actions,” he added..

(Source: Daily News – By Chamikara Weerasinghe)