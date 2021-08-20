Health workers to be given COVID booster shots

Booster doses of COVID vaccines will be rolled out to health workers in Sri Lanka, says the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

The decision has been taken at a discussion between the GMOA and the Director-General of Health Services on Thursday evening (August 19).

Given the rapid spread of novel coronavirus recently, health workers are more susceptible to novel coronavirus infection, the GMOA has pointed out during the meeting.

Thereby, they have requested the Director-General of Health Services to consider administering an additional COVID vaccine shot to health workers.

According to reports, a decision has been taken to roll out the booster doses five months after administering the second dose.

(Source: Ada Derana)