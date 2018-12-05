The seven-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court has begun hearing the petitions filed against the dissolution of the parliament, for the second day.

The seven-Judge bench of the Supreme Court commenced hearing of the petitions yesterday.

The petitions have been filed by political parties including United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and the All Ceylon People’s Congress.

Organisations and activists such as the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), Attorney Aruna Laksiri and also a member of Elections Commission Prof. S. R. H. Hoole have also filed petitions.

The Chief Justice nominated a fuller Bench comprising Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira J. de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena, Prasanna S. Jayawardena, Vijith K. Malalgoda and Murdu Fernando of the Supreme Court to hear the fundamental rights petitions following a request made by the government.